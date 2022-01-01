Go
Popular Items

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sando$16.00
Lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, mayo, hand-cut fries, on griddled A&J King brioche bun
Cheese Pizza$12.00
San Marzano tomatoes, pizza cheese, wild Greek oregano. Each pizza is 12" cut into 6 pieces!
Margherita Pizza$15.00
San Marzano tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, evoo. Each pizza is 12" cut into 6 pieces!
Lunch Greek Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, sheep’s milk feta, tomato, cucumber, onion, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini.
*
*
*Dressing Comes on the Side*
Caesar Salad$15.00
Romaine hearts, focaccia croutons, Parmigiano Reggiano, Italian anchovies, house-made dressing.
*
*
*Dressing Comes on the Side*
Cacio e Pepe$21.00
Hand-made egg spaghetti, toasted black peppercorns, Pecorino Romano
Grilled Chicken Wings$16.00
Triple-cooked, lemon-rosemary-honey glaze
Buffalo Wings$16.00
Aleppo pepper, house-made blue cheese dressing, crunchy veggies
Pepperoni Pizza$18.00
Our favorite pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, fresh herbs. Each pizza is 12" cut into 6 pieces!
Fattoush Salad$14.00
Chopped salad, lemon, fresh mint, sumac, house-made pita chips.
*
*
*Dressing Comes on the Side*
Attributes and Amenities

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markQR Codes
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

572 Boston Ave, Medford MA 02155

Directions

