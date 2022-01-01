Go
Toast

Sen Organic Small Plate

Come in and enjoy!

TAPAS

2901 W Cary St • $$

Avg 5 (81 reviews)

Popular Items

Bun Hue Soup Bowl$20.00
A special home made seasoning mild spicy, organic lemongrass soup with organic pineapple slices and served with broiled gluten-free fat rice noodles, topped with organic sweet onion and diced organic green onion - organic cilantro. Comes with side of fresh herbs - vegetable plate and organic bean sprouts, organic lime, organic jalapeno.
SPICY - ORGANIC - GLUTEN FREE
Spring Rolls
Gluten free brown rice noodle steamed pork belly, "gulf" shrimp roll with naturally grown bean sprout, Vietnamese “rau thơm” mixed with Organic lettuce, chives wrapped in gluten free Non-GMO rice paper, served with homemade Sen's spring roll sauce. May Contain: Peanut and gluten, please ask for gluten free sauce.
Potato Pie$9.00
Organic golden potato, Organic parsley, Organic vegan butter, Organic shallot.
VEGAN - ORGANIC
Pho$20.00
Golden Roll$9.00
Organic carrot-taro-mungbean-glass noodle, black mushroom, Organic leak fried in 100% natural corn oil and served with Vietnamese 'Rau thơm' and Organic romaine lettuce heart, homemade Organic Sen Vegan sauce and Sen's pickles.
VEGAN - ORGANIC - GLUTEN FREE
Extra Pho Noodles
Mushroom Trigon$9.00
Organic mushroom blend, Organic garlic, Organic scallion and Organic shallot.
VEGAN - ORGANIC
Sen Buddha Bowl$20.00
This vegan Buddha bowl has it all. Nourishing mixed greens, organic arugula - organic baby kale with crunchy fresh organic zucchini and organic squash noodles. We've added fiber with organic micro sun-flower sprout and organic cucumber. For a bit of sweet we've added organic pineapple slices, organic black berries. Finally topped with fresh cooked corn, organic slice red pepper, pan fried organic lemongrass tofu and a mouthwatering Buddha sauce made with organic apple cider, pure extra virgin olive oil and organic Sen vegan house sauce.
VEGAN - ORGANIC - GLUTEN FREE
Sen Banh Mi$17.00
Sai Gon bread style with organic scallion - olive oil and organic Sen house sauce, topped with organic Sen pickles, organic cucumber and organic cilantro, organic hot chili pepper.
ORGANIC
Bun Cha Gio$20.00
The great combination between the fresh organic herbs mixed with bean sprouts and broiled gluten free brown rice noodle, crispy taste of fried organic began golden rolls, topped with organic Sen pickles, hand fried shallots, grounded organic cashew nut, organic scallion with pure olive oil sauce. Finished with our special in-house sauce.
VEGAN - ORGANIC - GLUTEN FREE
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2901 W Cary St

Richmond VA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lolita's RVA

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Pit and Peel (Carytown)

No reviews yet

Juice Bar Bistro

Fire & Hops

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Wing Window

No reviews yet

Located in the alley behind the New York Deli is a little window. From this window you can order some of your favorite late night munchies. Pick up quickly and easily (without even leaving your vehicle) at the Back Alley Wing Window.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston