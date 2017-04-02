Go
Banner picView gallery

Send Noodz -

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1982 US HWY 78 E

Oxford, AL 36203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am

Location

1982 US HWY 78 E, Oxford AL 36203

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cutter's Pizzeria of Oxford
orange star4.2 • 17
1781 Hamric Dr E Oxford, AL 36203
View restaurantnext
Wiseguys Pizzeria & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1781 Hamric Dr E Oxford, AL 36203
View restaurantnext
Hubbard’s Off Main - Historic Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
16 Choccolocco St Oxford, AL 36203
View restaurantnext
Rack & Roll Billiards and Sports Bar - Rack & Roll Anniston
orange star4.4 • 1,664
917 Noble Street Anniston, AL 36201
View restaurantnext
Angel Cakes Creamery -
orange starNo Reviews
4422 Mcclellan Blvd Anniston, AL 36206
View restaurantnext
Cutter's Pizzeria of Alexandria
orange star4.5 • 1,000
7113 U.S. Hwy 431 Alexandria, AL 36250
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Oxford

Cutter's Pizzeria of Oxford
orange star4.2 • 17
1781 Hamric Dr E Oxford, AL 36203
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Oxford

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Trussville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Rome

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (235 restaurants)

Hiram

No reviews yet

Douglasville

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Newnan

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Send Noodz -

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston