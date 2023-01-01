Burritos in Seneca
Seneca restaurants that serve burritos
More about Hive
Hive
106 Nelson Lane, Seneca
|BRISKET BURRITO
|$12.00
Brisket, Romaine, Avocado, Rice, Black Beans, Cheese, Red Peppers, Pico
Chips and Salsa Included
|SOUTHWEST BURRITO
|$11.00
Chicken, Rice, Black Beans, Corn, Cheese, Salsa, Pico
Chips and Salsa Included
More about Tipsy Taco - Clemson - 13430 Clemson Blvd
Tipsy Taco - Clemson - 13430 Clemson Blvd
13430 Clemson Blvd, Seneca
|Beer-Braised Pork Burrito
|$13.30
Stuffed with onions, sweet bell peppers and Mexican rice. Topped with queso and red enchilada sauce. Served with lettuce, pico, & sour cream
|Filet Mignon Burrito
|$17.00
Stuffed with onions, sweet bell peppers and Mexican rice. Topped with queso and red enchilada sauce. Served with lettuce, pico, & sour cream