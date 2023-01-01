Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Seneca

Seneca restaurants
Seneca restaurants that serve burritos

Hive

106 Nelson Lane, Seneca

No reviews yet
Takeout
BRISKET BURRITO$12.00
Brisket, Romaine, Avocado, Rice, Black Beans, Cheese, Red Peppers, Pico
Chips and Salsa Included
SOUTHWEST BURRITO$11.00
Chicken, Rice, Black Beans, Corn, Cheese, Salsa, Pico
Chips and Salsa Included
More about Hive
Tipsy Taco - Clemson - 13430 Clemson Blvd

13430 Clemson Blvd, Seneca

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beer-Braised Pork Burrito$13.30
Stuffed with onions, sweet bell peppers and Mexican rice. Topped with queso and red enchilada sauce. Served with lettuce, pico, & sour cream
Filet Mignon Burrito$17.00
Stuffed with onions, sweet bell peppers and Mexican rice. Topped with queso and red enchilada sauce. Served with lettuce, pico, & sour cream
More about Tipsy Taco - Clemson - 13430 Clemson Blvd

