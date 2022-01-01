Go
Senet Game Bar image

Senet Game Bar

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

12553 Southwest Main Street

Portland, WA 97223

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

12553 Southwest Main Street, Portland WA 97223

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

49 Beach Hut Deli

No reviews yet

Aloha Shared Daily!!! 🤙🏼🌴🌺

Tigardville Station

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Livi's Taqueria

No reviews yet

Deliciousness at your fingertips 24/7!!! With 30+ years practicing and serving recipes from grandparents in Jalisco, Mexico, you are sure to find some original dishes that were served at the dinner table growing up. These recipes have been perfected by Livi herself as the kitchen queen that she is, given her experience since she was a child. Such a perfectionist and clean freak, your defiantly in for a treat! Margaritas and beers also served here until our full bar and lottery machines open up! Indoor seating also available 24/7. Anything on the menu, when you want it!!!

Mike's Drive In - Tigard

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Senet Game Bar

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston