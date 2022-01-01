Senoia restaurants you'll love

Senoia restaurants
Toast
  • Senoia

Senoia's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
French
Must-try Senoia restaurants

Lisa's Crêperie & Café image

 

Lisa's Crêperie & Café

48 Main St #1B, Senoia, GA 30276, Senoia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Paris$12.49
Oven roasted turkey, bacon, apple, brie, raspberry jam
Chipotle Chicken Club$14.49
Chicken, bacon, avocado, spinach, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, house chipotle mayo
B.E.C$10.49
Bacon, egg, cheddar
More about Lisa's Crêperie & Café
Nic & Norman's Retail - Toast Now image

 

Nic & Norman's Retail - Toast Now

20 Main Street, Senoia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
N&N Pen$4.99
N&N Sticker$1.99
Solo Cup$5.99
More about Nic & Norman's Retail - Toast Now
Nic & Norman's image

 

Nic & Norman's

20 Main Street, Senoia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sidewinders$5.00
Mexican Burger$14.00
Nic-N-Chicken$18.00
More about Nic & Norman's
Maguires Family & Friends image

 

Maguires Family & Friends

42 Main Stree LL, Senoia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cobb Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, avocado, carrot & cabbage mix, bleu cheese crumbles, and chopped bacon.
The Reuben$15.00
Home cooked corned beef grilled with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and homemade 1000 island dressing. Served on extra thick cut marbled rye bread, Pick 1 side.
Reuben Spring Rolls$12.00
Home-cooked shredded corned beef, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut hand rolled and deep fried. Served with homemade Thousand Island dressing for dipping.
More about Maguires Family & Friends
Senoia Smokehouse image

 

Senoia Smokehouse

70 Main St., Senoia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
More about Senoia Smokehouse
Restaurant banner

 

Yesterdays

90 main st, senoia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Yesterdays
