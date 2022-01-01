Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Senoia

Senoia restaurants
Senoia restaurants that serve brisket

Item pic

 

Senoia Smokehouse

70 Main St., Senoia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Brisket
Certified Hereford Beef Brisket smoked for 10 hours Texas style. We suggest the Texas BBQ sauce for this one.
More about Senoia Smokehouse
Item pic

 

Nic & Norman's Senoia

20 Main Street, Senoia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Barbecue Flatbread$14.00
More about Nic & Norman's Senoia

