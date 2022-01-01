Pies in Senoia
Senoia restaurants that serve pies
Nic & Norman's Senoia
20 Main Street, Senoia
|Fried Chicken Pot Pie
|$19.00
Maguires Family & Friends
42 Main Stree LL, Senoia
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$6.00
Peanut butter pie topped with chocolate crust and whupped cream
|Steak and Guinness Pie
|$16.00
Hand cut steak tips grilled, finished with our Guinness cream sauce & topped with mashed potatoes and shredded jack cheese. Choice of one side.
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$14.00
Roasted chicken breast, carrots, onions, peas, and a touch of rosemary & thyme in a rich gravy. Topped with a puff pastry.