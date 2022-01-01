Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Senoia

Senoia restaurants
Senoia restaurants that serve pies

Nic & Norman's image

 

Nic & Norman's Senoia

20 Main Street, Senoia

Fried Chicken Pot Pie$19.00
Maguires Family & Friends

42 Main Stree LL, Senoia

Peanut Butter Pie$6.00
Peanut butter pie topped with chocolate crust and whupped cream
Steak and Guinness Pie$16.00
Hand cut steak tips grilled, finished with our Guinness cream sauce & topped with mashed potatoes and shredded jack cheese. Choice of one side.
Chicken Pot Pie$14.00
Roasted chicken breast, carrots, onions, peas, and a touch of rosemary & thyme in a rich gravy. Topped with a puff pastry.
