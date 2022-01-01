Go
Toast

Senoia Smokehouse

Great food cooked with smoke or over fire.

70 Main St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Brisket
Certified Hereford Beef Brisket smoked for 10 hours Texas style. We suggest the Texas BBQ sauce for this one.
Cheddar Burger$13.50
1/3 Pound Patty topped with smoked cheddar. Add house made Bacon $3 Add fried egg $2
Mac & Cheese
Five cheese mac and cheese.
Baked Sweet Potato$4.50
Baked Sweet Potato served with butter, cinnamon and sugar.
Smoked Pulled Pork
Pork shoulder smoked for 14hrs in our rotisserie smoker with hickory wood. Our rub is a blend of savory and spicy flavors. Enjoyed best with one of our homemade BBQ sauces and fresh made pickles.
Smoked Mexican Street Corn
Smoked and grilled corn. Cotija cheese. Mexican crema. Tajin. Cilantro
Monster Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
1/2 Pound of hickory smoked pork shoulder. House made pickles. Kaiser roll, Fries. Your choice of sauce. Blueberry Sauce comes with pickled Blueberries.
Smokehouse Nachos$15.50
Freshly fried tortilla chips covered in queso sauce, pulled pork, corn relish, poblano aioli, chipotle sauce, Mexican crema, cilantro, and pickled jalapeño.
Corn Fritters$5.00
Smokehouse Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Pulled hickory smoked chicken. Queso. Poblano and corn relish. Kaiser roll. Fries.
See full menu

Location

70 Main St.

Senoia GA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Yesterdays

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nic & Norman's Retail - Toast Now

No reviews yet

We are always OPEN for online delivery orders! Please ignore estimated arrival time. All orders will be processed and shipped within 2-5 business days

McMaster BBQ & Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nic & Norman's Senoia

No reviews yet

Hello fans, Online ordering is available for take out. Delivery is now available via Grub Hub. Thank you!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston