Senor Baja Rancho Cucamonga

Señor baja is a family owned restaurant that specializes in baja style street food such as our world famous fish tacos. Our number one priority is to give our customer the three things we live by freshness great quality and an amazing experience.

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD

8998 Foothill Blvd • $

Avg 4.5 (371 reviews)

Popular Items

Bean Rice and Cheese Burrito$5.99
Al Pastor Taco$3.99
Potato Taco$3.49
Any 3 Taco Combo$16.49
Classic Carne Asada Burrito$9.99
Baja Style Fish Taco$3.99
Chicken Taco$3.99
Carne Asada Torta$9.99
Grilled Shrimp Taco$4.29
Small Mix Ceviche$8.99
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

8998 Foothill Blvd

Rancho Cucamonga CA

Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

