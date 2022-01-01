Senor Baja Rancho Cucamonga
Señor baja is a family owned restaurant that specializes in baja style street food such as our world famous fish tacos. Our number one priority is to give our customer the three things we live by freshness great quality and an amazing experience.
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD
8998 Foothill Blvd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
8998 Foothill Blvd
Rancho Cucamonga CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Thai T
Come in and enjoy!
Rancho's Chicken
Serving hand tossed and made to order fried chicken!
WaBa Grill
#WhereDoYouWaBa
The Original Muffin Message
Come in and enjoy!