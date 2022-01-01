Senor Bear
Contemporary Pan-Latin cuisine and beverages in a lively, hip setting.
3301 TEJON STREET
Location
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
