Senor Peppers

Hey there, tasty food-seeker, we're an authentic Mexican restaurant featuring traditional dishes inspired by the Mazatlán area of Mexico (and our abuela, of course). Our cuisine leans heavily on fresh veggies, savory meats and bold in-house spice blends. Grab a seat and join us.

108 Janesville St • $$

Avg 4.5 (167 reviews)

Popular Items

Extra Chips$1.00
**Gluten Free**
Regular Tacos$7.29
Three of our shredded chicken or ground beef flour or crunchy hard shell tacos. Topped with shredded cheese and lettuce. **Gluten Free when ordered with Corn tortillas or Hard Shell**
Quesadilla$10.99
A large flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef. Accompanied by a guacamole salad and a side of Mexican rice.
Mexican Rice$2.75
**Gluten Free**
Chimichangas$10.99
Two mini fried burritos filled with chicken or ground beef, smothered in cheese or enchilada sauce, topped with lettuce, guac, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Steak Burrito$10.95
A rolled flour tortilla filled with steak strips, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream then topped with our delicious cheese sauce. **Gluten Free when ordered as a Bowl**
Large To Go Salsa - 16oz$4.25
**Gluten Free**
Tacos Mexicanos$11.99
Three soft shell corn tacos with sautéed grilled chicken or steak topped with fresh chopped onions and cilantro. Served with a side of guacamole, pico, rice and beans. **Gluten Free**
Extra Regular Taco$2.50
One of our shredded chicken or ground beef, flour tortillas, soft corn tortillas or crunchy hard shell tacos. Topped with shredded cheese, lettuce and cilantro. **Gluten Free when ordered with Corn tortillas or Hard Shell*
Taco Salad$8.99
A bed of lettuce with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, pico de gallo, guacamole, shredded cheese and sour cream served in a crispy tortilla bowl. **Gluten Free when ordered on a bed of corn chips or without the bowl.**
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

108 Janesville St

Oregon WI

SundayClosed
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
