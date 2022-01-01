Go
Senor Taco - Nesconset

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

295 Smithtown Blvd • $

Avg 4.5 (2573 reviews)

Popular Items

California Burrito Bowl$12.09
Taco Salad Bowl
Taco Salad
(Spanish rice or quinoa mix), crisp flour tortilla shell filled with choice of beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, blended cheese and lettuce. Salsa verde on the side. Add Guacamole $2.20
Chicken Nachos$9.35
Guacamole Taco$3.86
Veggie Street Taco$3.50
Avocado Salad
Romaine, tomatoes, bacon, roasted corn, apples and avocado. Balsamic Vinagrette on the side.
No Meat Tostada$7.57
Shrimp Street Taco$4.99
Veggie Tacos$3.50
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

295 Smithtown Blvd

Nesconsent NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
