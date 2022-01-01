Go
Senor Pan Cafe -Logan Square

SANDWICHES

2529 North Milwaukee Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (288 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2529 North Milwaukee Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
