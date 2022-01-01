Go
Toast

Sen Restaurant

Sen has been established for over 27 years. Come enjoy sushi, ramen noodles, dumplings or steak! We are open year round 7 days a week

23 main street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Edamame$9.00
Chicken Dumpling$14.00
with citrus ponzu and Japanese mustard. Six per order.
Spy Tuna Roll$15.00
with spicy mayo and cucumber.
Crunchy Rice Tuna$18.00
Sushi Rice Squares Topped with Spicy Tuna and Sliced Jalapeno. 4pc per order.
TO GO Miso$10.00
with tofu, seaweed and scallions.
Jumbo Shumai$14.00
with citrus ponzu and Japanese mustard.
Four per order.
Salmon$7.00
California Roll$14.00
Kanikama, avocado and cucumber.
Avocado Roll$8.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll$14.00
with cucumber and eel sauce.
See full menu

Location

23 main street

Sag Harbor NY

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:30 am
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

LT Burger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sag Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

K PASA

No reviews yet

K PASA is the Hampton's best Tacos & Tequila joint with stunning Sag Harbor sunsets.
Enjoy our fresh and flavorful selections all year long, in our house, at the beach, or on the run!

Tutto il Giorno Sag Harbor

No reviews yet

Imagine an authentic Italian restaurant as comfortable as it is chic, familiar as it is fashionable. Tutto il Giorno is that place: the perfect marriage of delicious cuisine and desirable location. What started as a simple dream between friends to create European outdoor dining in the Hamptons, has grown into a modern family of restaurants from the Hamptons to New York City, and beyond.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston