Email unit332sensata@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

529 Pleasant St

Popular Items

DEEP RIVER CHIPS
DAILY GRILLE SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
COOKIE
BTS
Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Applewood Bacon, Tomato, Spinach, & Cheese on a Plain Bagel
SAN PELLEGRINO SPARKLING WATER
DAILY BREAKFAST SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN AVO MELT
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Baby Spinach, & Chipotle Mayonnaise on Sourdough
CAL 620 | Keyword: CHICKENAVO
GATORADE
BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD$6.59
CAFE LATTE
Location

529 Pleasant St

Attleboro MA

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed
