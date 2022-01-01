Bliss Restaurant

No reviews yet

Ask your grandparents where their favorite place to get ice cream is, the answer is almost always…Bliss! Here at the Bliss Restaurant, we still serve great food and delicious, fresh made ice cream to our valued customers and friends. We have been a member of the Attleboro community since 1929, and look forward to many more years of putting smiles on the faces of everyone who walks through our doors

