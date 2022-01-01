Go
Senyai Thai Kitchen

Healthy Always, 100% Authentic, Organic chicken used!!

5865 Ellsworth Avenue

Popular Items

Pad Thai$15.00
Stir-fried rice noodles, eggs, scallion garnished with fresh bean sprouts and crushed roasted peanuts.
Pad Kee Mao$15.00
Wide rice noodles, stir-fried with green bean, carrot, bell pepper in a spicy basil sauce.
Tom Kha$5.00
Coconut broth simmered with galangal, kaffir lime leaves, mushroom, tomatoes and cabbage.
kale salad$12.00
Fresh kale, Avocado, tomato, mixed in apple cider vinaigrette.
Crispy Rolls$6.00
Carrot, cabbage, shitake mushrooms, and glass noodle.
Crab Rangoon$8.00
Crabmeat and cream cheese wrapped in wonton skin.
Senyai Summer Rolls$7.00
Tofu, carrot, greens mix, cucumber, and vermicelli noodle.
Green Curry$15.00
Eggplant, green beans, broccoli, bell pepper and fresh basil.
Dumpling$9.00
Thai-style shrimp and pork dumpling, water chestnuts with tangy soy sauce.
Pad Si-Ew$15.00
Wide rice noodles, stir fried with Chinese broccoli and eggs in a sweet soy sauce.
Location

5865 Ellsworth Avenue

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
