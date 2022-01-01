Seoul Kitchen
.
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
142 Littleton Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
142 Littleton Rd
Westford MA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Diggy's Pizza (175 Littleton Rd. Westford, MA)
Detroit Style Pizza and other snacks!
Come see us:
175 Littleton Rd.
Westford, MA 01886
Fuse Westford
After being open 7 years at our first location in Lowell, Chef/Owner Scott Pelletier sought out a second location. Fuse Westford opened in September 2017. Thank you for dining locally with us, we know you have options and we appreciate your business!
We offer online ordering for lunch and dinner Monday-Saturday.
Asian Plus Noodle and Rice Westford
Homemade ~ Healthy ~ Delicious
Epicurean Feast
Come in and enjoy!