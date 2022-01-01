Go
Seoul Kitchen

.

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

142 Littleton Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (2560 reviews)

Popular Items

CHOPSTICKS NEEDED
Korean Dumplings$12.00
House-made, pan-fried pork dumplings
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
Chopped tuna, tempura flakes and spicy mayo.
Kang's Chicken$17.00
Sichuan style crispy wok-fired chicken in a spicy sweet & sour sauce
Bibimbap$15.00
Choice of grain topped with sautéed vegetables. Topped with sunny-side up egg & choice of protein.
Due to significant price increase in beef, price of the beef protein option will be upcharged by $2
Stk & Chs Eggrolls$13.00
Fried egg roll shell stuffed with Korean soy sesame ribeye & mozzarella
Fried rice$12.00
Vegetarian, chicken, beef or pork stir-fried rice
Korean Tacos$19.00
Flour tortillas filled with barbecued ribeye beef or spicy pork. Topped with Asian slaw, sour cream, and Korean chili aioli.
Served with white rice (3 tacos per order)
Due to significant increase in the beef prices, there will be a $2 upcharge for all beef option of Tacos
Jap Chae$15.00
Korean sweet potato starch noodles with julienned Asian vegetables with choice of protein
Crab Rangoon$11.00
House-made wonton wrappers filled with crabstick, veggies, and cream cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

142 Littleton Rd

Westford MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:15 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
