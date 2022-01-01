Go
Seoulju Korean Kitchen

Late night Korean comfort food and soju dive bar. Austin Monthly Magazine 2020 Best Fried Chicken.

9515 N Lamar Blvd 230

Popular Items

Whole Bird$27.00
Whole cut up chicken battered and twice fried. Choice of 2 sauces and pickled radish.
Vegetarian Stir Fried Tofu$13.00
Stir fried tofu with cabbage, yellow onion, green onions, and carrots served with steamed rice.
French Fries$6.00
Fries and side of ketchup
Kimchi Fried Rice$12.00
Kimchi fried rice topped with sunny side fried egg.
5 Drumsticks$11.00
Chicken drumsticks battered and twice fried. Includes choice of 1 sauce.
Dakgalbi$29.00
Stir fried chicken thigh with rice cakes, sweet potatoes, cabbage, yellow onions, green onions, carrots, and jalapenos served on a burner. Sharable between 2-3 people. (Does not include rice or noodles.)
Bulgogi Kimchi Fries$13.00
Beef bulgogi, kimchi, drizzled with spicy mayo, sweet mustard and ketchup. Shareable between 2-3 people.
9515 N Lamar Blvd 230

Austin TX

Sunday7:00 pm - 1:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday7:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday7:00 pm - 1:59 am
