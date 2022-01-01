Seoulju Korean Kitchen
Late night Korean comfort food and soju dive bar. Austin Monthly Magazine 2020 Best Fried Chicken.
9515 N Lamar Blvd 230
Popular Items
Location
9515 N Lamar Blvd 230
Austin TX
|Sunday
|7:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|7:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 pm - 1:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Napa Flats Wood-Fired Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Amy’s China Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!
Glorias Cafe & Bakery
Come in and enjoy!
MasFajitas
Masfajitas Fajitas Food Truck brings all of our great flavors in our restaurants to you. Created for your convenience, we strive to satisfy every customer with speedy service while not cutting corners for quality and flavor. Come enjoy!