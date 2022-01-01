Go
Toast

Sepia

Seamlessly melding refined and rustic, vintage and contemporary, Sepia has the feel of an instant classic. The seasonal menu is rooted in tradition, melding rustic sensibility with contemporary flair.

123 N Jefferson Street • $$$

Avg 4.7 (5691 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Beef Short Rib$24.00
Mushroom Beef Jus and Crispy Shallot
Squash Risotto$12.00
Kobacha squash, mascarpone and spiced pumpkin seeds
Burrata & Sweet Potato$12.00
Roasted and marinated with salsa verde, burrata and almond
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$10.00
With cranberry-chili glaze and candied peanuts
Flourless Chocolate Torte$10.00
Hazelnut cremeux, fig jam, candied lemon, frizzled chocolate
Mashed Potato$8.00
With truffled chicken jus
Seared Salmon with Frisee$28.00
Brown butter and balsamic vinaigrette
Smash Burger$18.00
Caramelized Onion Mayonnaise, OG Kristal Aged Gouda, Dill Pickles, Onion Rings. Served with potato chips
Duck Confit with Honey and Fennel$28.00
Red Wine Foie Gras Jus
Buttermilk Panna Cotta$10.00
Cinnamon apple compote, apple cider gelee, candied almonds, saffron oat crumble
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Intimate
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

123 N Jefferson Street

Chicago IL

Sunday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Asadito

No reviews yet

Authentic yet modern
Taqueria and Tequila Bar
Located in Chicago’s hot West Loop neighborhood.

Joker's To Go

No reviews yet

Drinks and Snacks Delivered.

Jinsei Motto |

No reviews yet

Now partnered with Jinsei Motto, CH Distillery’s stellar beverage program is now paired with one of the newest up-and-coming sushi and omakase restaurants in Chicago.

Aikana Chicago

No reviews yet

A Pan-American cuisine, Aikana Chicago feautures a thrilling Food & Beverage programs aiming to evoke luxury & delight from beginning to end of the dining and late night experience

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston