Seppe Pizza Bar

A fresh, modern & family-friendly take on a neighborhood pizzeria with a welcoming atmosphere, genuine service & excellent food.

PIZZA

3 Navy Pier Court • $$

Avg 4.3 (388 reviews)

Popular Items

18” Aunt Honey$29.00
Seppe's red pie topped with chili flakes, hot soppressata and hot honey.
12" House Red Pie$16.00
Seppe's house red pie with our signature sauce and blend of shredded mozzarella.
18” House Red Pie$22.00
Seppe's house red pie with our signature sauce and blend of shredded mozzarella.
Wings$16.00
Fresh chicken wings marinated with garlic, herbs and hot cherry peppers, then baked in our oven. Never frozen, never breaded, never fried.
House Made Meatballs$9.00
Housemade meatballs made fresh daily of family recipe. Veal, pork & beef. Contains diary.
Homemade Chicken Soup$10.00
Homemade chicken soup...just like Mom made!
Broken Ball$17.00
Seppe's tomato and basil sauce with freshly made meatballs.
Cacio e Pepe$18.00
Spaghetti pasta with black pepper and freshly grated Pecorino Romano cheese.
Meatball Slider$3.00
Seppe’s meatball on a homemade slider bun and ricotta.
18” Half & Half Specialty
Create your own specialty pie combos here.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

3 Navy Pier Court

Staten Island NY

Sunday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

