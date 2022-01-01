Sequim restaurants you'll love
Sequim's top cuisines
Must-try Sequim restaurants
More about Tedescos Italian Fresh
PIZZA
Tedescos Italian Fresh
210 W Washington St, Sequim
|Popular items
|14" Verdura Nuovo
|$22.50
Marinated artichokes, plum tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, broccoli rabe, sweet peppers, red sacue & fresh basil, parmesan, touch of honey
| Add additional toppings if desired |
|Misto Salad
|$8.50
Baby greens, tomato, black garbanzos, pepperoncini, watermelon radish & croutons | Your choice of Dressing
|Winter Pear, Orange & Prosciutto Salad
|$11.00
Mixed greens w/ shaved prosciutto, mandarin oranges, pears, dried cranberries, tossed in an orange vinaigrette, topped w/ almonds & red onions slices
More about Salty Girls Seafood Company - Sequim
Salty Girls Seafood Company - Sequim
210 W Washington St #3, Sequim
|Popular items
|Kulshan Brewing Co AMERICAN LAGER 5.0%
|$6.00