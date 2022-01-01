Sequoia Brewing Company Visalia
Local brewery with inspiration from the surrounding Sequoia National Forest. Pub style food, microbrews, and cocktails.
124 W Main St
Location
124 W Main St
Visalia CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
