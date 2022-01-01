Go
Ser Veh Zah Bottle Shop

1301 S Commerce St #130

Popular Items

Bearded Iris Name Game 16z Can$6.00
Lead Dog The Juice Is Loose HIPA 16z Can$6.00
Revision Planet Lovetron 16z Can$6.00
Able Baker Bionic Duck Project HIPA 16z Can$7.00
Belching Beaver Fall Of Troy Milkshake DIPA 16z Can$6.00
Bearded Iris Doubld Scatterbrain 16z Can$6.00
Cookies and Cans 2021$30.00
Each curated pairing kit includes:
- 4 Craft Beers
Lead Dog Berry Blast Blonde
Crafthaus Cuckoo Munich Dunkle
Bad Beast Casting Shadows Stout
Able Baker Chris Kael Impale'd Ale
- A selection of 4 classic Girl Scouts Cookie flavors
- Pairing Guide
Valentine's Day Gift Set$29.99
We're stocking Lindemens sets with Framboise, Peach, Cherry and Apple flavors, a bottle of sparking wine from Mercat Cava for just $29.99!!! A perfect Valentine's gift! Pick up available at the shop Friday, February 12th, 2021.
Burley Oak Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake Jream 16z Can$9.00
Wild Barel Santa's On The Juice NEIPA 16Z can$7.00
Location

1301 S Commerce St #130

Las Vegas NV

Sunday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Tacotarian

The Great Greek

18bin

A Downtown Bar and Restaurant.
Live Music, Good Drinks and Great Food.

Yu-Or-Mi Sushi Bar

Creative and artistic design on modern Japanese cuisine. Craft cocktails, premium Japanese whisky and sake, accompany fresh seasonal sushi. We present our beverage and menu options with an uncompromising passion.

