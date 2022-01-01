Go
Serafina Osteria

2043 Eastlake Ave East

Popular Items

Ravanello$10.00
butter lettuce, radish, pickled shallot, chive, tarragon, buttermilk vinaigrette
Polpettine$15.00
beef and pork meatballs, green olive-tomato sauce, smoked mozzarella, gremolata
Limone$11.00
baby kale, radicchio, frisée, anchovy vinaigrette, soft boiled egg, crouton, Reggiano
Bread$5.00
house focaccia, infused olive oil
Rigatoni Bolognese$25.00
Anderson Ranch lamb, pork fennel sausage, tomato, marjoram, Pecorino
Pomodoro$20.00
bucatini, tomato, garlic, chili, basil, Parmigiano
Burrata$18.00
delicata squash, pickled grape, hazelnut, saba, black pepper cracker
Lasagna$26.00
lamb, pork and beef ragù, ricotta, tomato, béchamel, Grana Padano
Melanzane$25.00
eggplant involtini, ricotta, basil, tomato, cappellini aglio e olio
Orecchiette$25.00
fennel sausage, rapini, goat horn pepper, oregano, Pecorino Romano
Location

2043 Eastlake Ave East

Seattle WA

Sunday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
