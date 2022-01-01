Go
Serafina-Aventura

Serafina is created to feel as an extension of your own home. We welcome every guest through warm gracious hospitality. The menu delivers Authentic Italian Cuisine alongside creative cocktails and a wine list exploring different regions throughout the world.

19501 Biscayne Blvd.

Popular Items

Truffled Fries$11.00
Spaghetti Pomodoro$17.00
Penne Alla Vodka with Pancetta$19.00
The Chopra Salad$13.00
Margherita Pizza$15.00
Lobster Ravioli$36.00
Organic Chicken Parmesan$27.00
Spaghetti Aglio & Olio - Al Pacino$16.00
Fettuccine Di -Cortina- Al Pollo$21.00
Branzino Ai Cherrytomatoes$36.00
Location

19501 Biscayne Blvd.

Aventura FL

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants

El Trópico - Aventura

Come in and enjoy!

Pubbelly Sushi

Pubbelly puts a fresh spin on sushi at their foray into Japanese cuisine. Chef/co-owner Jose Mendin introduces unexpected ingredients and Latin flavors to create inventive rolls you won’t find anywhere else. Pubbelly’s gastropub roots will bring you a variety Pub-inspired dishes with a Latin & Asian twist.

Ladurée - Miami

Ladurée the authentic experience in Miami Aventura, offering a wide range of unique classic and seasonal macarons flavors. The Ladurée life: dreams, little pleasures enjoyed here and there, fantasy, rainbows and marshmallows. Ladurée is a veritable song to sweets and pastry innovation. Every moment of creation is an intense experience.

Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen

Located inside Aventura Mall on the 3rd Floor at Treats Food Hall.
Build your own Mediterranean pita, bowl or salad from our selection of bases, dips/spreads, proteins, toppings and sauces, all made in-house from scratch daily!

