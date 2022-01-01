Serafina-Aventura
Serafina is created to feel as an extension of your own home. We welcome every guest through warm gracious hospitality. The menu delivers Authentic Italian Cuisine alongside creative cocktails and a wine list exploring different regions throughout the world.
19501 Biscayne Blvd.
Aventura FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
