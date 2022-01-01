Go
  • Serda's Coffee Company

Serda's Coffee Company

Come in and enjoy!

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

3 S ROYAL ST • $

Avg 4.6 (1408 reviews)

Popular Items

Aquafina Water$1.50
Caffe Latte
Espresso and steamed milk.
Breakfast Bagel$5.95
Ham, Sausage Or Bacon, Egg, American Cheese
Breakfast Burrito$8.65
Ham, Bacon Or Sausage, American Cheese, Tomato, Salsa
Breakfast Blt$8.65
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise On White
Black Bean Veggie$11.50
Morningstar Farms black bean patty, toamto, mushroom, green pepper, spinach, and jalapeño jack cheese on a spinach wrap. Served with your choice of chips and a pickle.
Bagels$2.35
Plain, Wheat, Everything, Cinnamon & Raisin, Blueberry
Red Pepper Gouda Bowl$6.50
Served with Gambino's French bread
Iced Coffee
Our 24 hour cold brew method creates a bright and balanced cup with notes of citrus and chocolate.
Blt$9.95
Bacon, Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato On White
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3 S ROYAL ST

MOBILE AL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
