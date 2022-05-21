Serenata & Zumo

Join us on Saturday, May 21, 2022 as we celebrate the 6th Anniversary of the Black Bourbon Society! We’ll meet up on the outdoor patio at Serenata on Neal Place for an education and tasting event with Bardstown Bourbon Company. We’ll learn about the brand, their efforts in advocacy and engagement, and taste our way through their newest expressions: Fusion Series 7, Discovery Series 7 and the KBS Founders Collaborative Series. Hand-crafted cocktails, small bites, additional neat pours, and bottles will be available for purchase. Tickets for the event are $15 and can be purchased via the following link. All proceeds will benefit The Loveland Foundation.

