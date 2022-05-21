Go
Serenata & Zumo

All orders that include alcohol must be accompanied by at least (1) prepared food item per DC regulations.

1280 4th St NE • $$

Avg 4.5 (25 reviews)

Popular Items

BBS X BBC EVENT 5.21.22$15.00
Join us on Saturday, May 21, 2022 as we celebrate the 6th Anniversary of the Black Bourbon Society! We’ll meet up on the outdoor patio at Serenata on Neal Place for an education and tasting event with Bardstown Bourbon Company. We’ll learn about the brand, their efforts in advocacy and engagement, and taste our way through their newest expressions: Fusion Series 7, Discovery Series 7 and the KBS Founders Collaborative Series. Hand-crafted cocktails, small bites, additional neat pours, and bottles will be available for purchase. Tickets for the event are $15 and can be purchased via the following link. All proceeds will benefit The Loveland Foundation.
BBQ Chicken Empanadas$13.00
BBQ Pulled Chicken, Sofrito, Guava BBQ Sauce. 3 pieces.
THEE Margarita Cocktail Pouch$14.00
Blanco Tequila, Serrano Simple, Lime, Orange.
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1280 4th St NE

Washington DC

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
