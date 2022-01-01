SereniTea - Bayshore
Come in and enjoy!
5675 N Bayshore Dr P117
Location
5675 N Bayshore Dr P117
Glendale WI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Dr. Dawg
Comfort food with a natural twist
Joyride Cafe - Fox Point
Come in and enjoy!
Friendship Cafe
Friendship Cafe and Bakery products are made with friendship, love and care, by our employees who have special needs, under the guidance of professional staff.
Enjoy this knowing that your purchase has helped support the future of these inspirational bakers.
For all custom bakery orders please email orders@fcwi.org 10 days in advance.
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0292
Nothing Bundt Cakes