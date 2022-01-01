SereniTea
Come in and enjoy!
1414 W Wells St
Location
1414 W Wells St
Milwaukee WI
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ambassador Hotel Restaurants
The Fitz features a menu of bold, creative flavors, crafted with influences from yesteryear. The Fitz’s name is a nod to F. Scott Fitzgerald and his energy and creative storytelling throughout the roaring twenties, the decade during which The Ambassador Hotel was founded. The Fitz offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, Saturday & Sunday brunch, each of which celebrates the rich history of the hotel with a contemporary take on the classics.
MATC - Spa Services
Come in and enjoy!