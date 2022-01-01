Go
Serenity Wine Bar

PIZZA

1121 Hull St • $$

Avg 4.9 (240 reviews)

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza$12.00
Create Your Own Pizza$13.00
BBQ Pizza$12.00
Cheesesteak pizza$15.00
shrimp pesto$14.00
Alfredo Pizza$12.00
Buffalo chicken$12.00
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Formal
Groups
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1121 Hull St

Baltimore City MD

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
