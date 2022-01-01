Go
Sergeant Pepperoni's Bearden

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

4618 Kingston Pike • $$

Avg 4.4 (497 reviews)

Popular Items

SIDE SALAD$5.00
Romaine lettuce with red onions, green pepper, cucumber, tomatoes, and your choice of dressing on the side.
CHEESY FOCACCIA STICKS$8.00
Our famous focaccia bread covered in our garlic butter and smothered in mozzarella cheese. Melted to perfection and served 2 sides of marinara.
MEATY
Pepperoni, bacon, Italian sausage & ham
TOPLESS
DELUXE
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, green pepper, white onion, tomatoes, black olive & mushrooms
ALLY PIE
Garlic, pepperoni, white onion, tomatoes, pepperoncini & Feta cheese.
POP-EYE PIZZA
Garlic, pepperoni, fresh spinach, bacon & tomatoes
FOUR CHEESE
Mozzarella, parmesan, Feta & cheddar cheese
PARMESAN GARLIC STICKS$7.00
Bread sticks cooked golden-brown then covered in garlic butter and tossed in Parmesan cheese. Served with 2 sides of marinara.
JUMBO CHICKEN WINGS
Naked chicken wings oven-baked to perfection - currently available plain, with house-made mild-sauce, or hot sauce.  Served with celery sticks and your choice of ranch or blue cheese  (Please allow 15-20 minutes cooking time.)
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Sports
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

4618 Kingston Pike

Knoxville TN

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
