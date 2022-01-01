Go
Sergio's Cuban

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

40 SW 12th St • $$

Avg 4.6 (621 reviews)

Popular Items

Croquetas$1.49
Vaca Frita$14.99
Flat iron grilled shredded beef+cooked onions
Baked Pastry$1.49
Regular Bowl$9.99
One (1) Base
One (1) Protein
Two (2) Sides
Two (2) Toppings
One (1) Sauce
Pollo a La Plancha$13.99
Flat iron chicken breast+onion+parsley
Cuban Sandwich$9.99
Ham+pork+swizz cheese+picles+mustard+Cuban bread
Large Bowl$11.99
Two (2) Bases
Two (2) Proteins
Two (2) Sides
Four (4) Toppings
Two (2) Sauces
Empanadas
Mojo Shredded Chicken$14.25
Flat iron Mojo shredded chicken 48 hrs marinated+cooked onion
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

40 SW 12th St

Miami FL

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

