Sergio's Cuban

Come in and enjoy!

13550 SW 120 St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Soup$4.80
Add Utensils
Tequeno$1.75
Large Bowl$11.99
Two (2) Bases
Two (2) Proteins
Two (2) Sides
Four (4) Toppings
Two (2) Sauces
Croquetas$1.49
Cuban Sandwich$9.99
Ham+pork+swizz cheese+picles+mustard+Cuban bread
Crema De Malanga$4.95
Mojo Shredded Chicken$14.25
Flat iron Mojo shredded chicken 48 hrs marinated+cooked onion
Chicken Croqueta$1.49
Empanadas
Location

13550 SW 120 St

Miami FL

Sunday5:50 am - 10:00 pm
Monday5:50 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:50 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:50 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:50 am - 10:00 pm
Friday5:50 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:50 am - 10:00 pm
