Sergio's Restaurant #3

Sergio's is known for the unique combination of our family's authentic Cuban recipes with typical Latin and American dishes. It's the fusion of these two worlds that define not only the food we serve, but also the culture of "mi gente" that makes up the Sergio's familia-Cuban roots mixed with new American culture

13550 SW 120 st

Popular Items

Ham Croqueta$1.49
Chicken Soup$4.80
Pan Con Bistec$9.99
steak+grilled onion+tomato+string potatoes+Cuban bread
No Utensils
Vaca Frita$15.25
Flat iron grilled shredded beef+cooked onions
Mojo Shredded Chicken$14.99
Flat iron Mojo shredded chicken 48 hrs marinated+cooked onion
Palomilla Steak$14.99
Flat iron grilled thin steak+parsley+onions
Pollo a La Plancha$14.90
Flat iron chicken breast+onion+parsley
Add Utensils
13550 SW 120 st

Miami FL

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
