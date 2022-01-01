Go
Sergio's Cuban-Miami Lakes

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

15135 NW 67th Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (1190 reviews)

Popular Items

Tequeno$1.75
Baked Pastry$1.49
Empanadas
Pan Con Bistec$10.50
steak+grilled onion+tomato+string potatoes+Cuban bread
Pollo a La Plancha$14.90
Flat iron chicken breast+onion+parsley
Vaca Frita$14.99
Flat iron grilled shredded beef+cooked onions
Croquetas$1.49
Regular Bowl$9.99
One (1) Base
One (1) Protein
Two (2) Sides
Two (2) Toppings
One (1) Sauce
Mojo Shredded Chicken$14.99
Flat iron Mojo shredded chicken 48 hrs marinated+cooked onion
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

15135 NW 67th Ave

Miami Lakes FL

Sunday7:00 am - 9:45 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:45 pm
