Sergio's Restaurant #6

Sergios is known for the unique combination of our family’s authentic recipes with typical Cuban and American dishes. Its the fusion of these two worlds that define not only the food we serve bu the culture of “mi gente” that makes up the Sergio’s familia…Cuban roots mixed with new American culture. We know both the Spanish and the English language and we speak them interchangeably because sometimes there is nothing better than a particular Spanish word to finish a thought or describe something. Our unique personality represents the way we talk, the way we live and the way we cook. Bienvenidos a Sergios.

1640 NW 87th Avenue

Popular Items

Pollo a la Plancha Lunch$9.99
Flat iron grilled chicken breast (lunch portion)+onion parsley+white rice+black beans
Crema De Malanga$4.95
Ham Croqueta$1.49
Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch$9.99
Cuban style Grilled chicken strips +green peppers+onions+white rice black beans and maduros
Pan Con Bistec$9.99
steak+grilled onion+tomato+string potatoes+Cuban bread
Palomilla Steak$14.99
Flat iron grilled thin steak+parsley+onions
Mojo Shredded Chicken$14.49
Flat iron Mojo shredded chicken 48 hrs marinated+cooked onion
Chicken Soup$4.80
Vaca Frita$14.99
Flat iron grilled shredded beef+cooked onions
Location

1640 NW 87th Avenue

Miami FL

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
