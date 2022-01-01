Go
Sergio's Restaurant #4

SANDWICHES

13620 Pines Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (1328 reviews)

Popular Items

Mojo Shredded Chicken$14.99
Flat iron Mojo shredded chicken 48 hrs marinated+cooked onion
Crema De Malanga$4.95
Pan Con Bistec$9.99
steak+grilled onion+tomato+string potatoes+Cuban bread
Ham Croqueta$1.49
Palomilla Steak$14.99
Flat iron grilled thin steak+parsley+onions
Chicken Croqueta$1.49
Chicken Soup$4.80
Pollo a La Plancha$14.90
Flat iron chicken breast+onion+parsley
Vaca Frita$15.25
Flat iron grilled shredded beef+cooked onions
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

13620 Pines Blvd

Pembroke Pines FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
