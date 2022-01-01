Sergio's Pizzeria
Legalize Marinara.
PIZZA
4824 Market Square Ln • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4824 Market Square Ln
Midlothian VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Boathouse
With unrivaled waterfront views, The Boathouse at Sunday Park is a hidden gem featuring fresh seafood, craft cocktails, and warm hospitality.
Uptown Alley Richmond
Strike up the Entertainment!
Uptown Alley is 57,000 square feet of fun for everyone including 38 lanes of state-of-the-art bowling, full-service restaurant, two high-energy bars, sports theater with 20' screen, over 60 video and prize games, virtual reality, live entertainment, private party rooms and much more.
Zzaam! Kokee Midlothian
Fast, Fresh and Delicious alternative to today's dining options, coupled with hand-cratfed, all natural Kokee bubble teas.
The Desserterie
Come in and enjoy!