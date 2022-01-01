Go
Sergio's Restaurant #5

We serve whole balanced Cuban comfort food since 1975. We are the leaders in serving healthy clean Cuban food in South Florida through our La Flaca menu. Compliment each drink with our hand shaken

8807 SW 107th Avenue

Popular Items

Ham Croqueta$1.49
Chicken Soup$4.80
Mojo Shredded Chicken$14.49
Flat iron Mojo shredded chicken 48 hrs marinated+cooked onion
No Utensils
Palomilla Steak$14.99
Flat iron grilled thin steak+parsley+onions
Pan Con Bistec$9.99
steak+grilled onion+tomato+string potatoes+Cuban bread
Vaca Frita$14.99
Flat iron grilled shredded beef+cooked onions
Add Utensils
Pollo a La Plancha$14.25
Flat iron chicken breast+onion+parsley
8807 SW 107th Avenue

Miami FL

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
