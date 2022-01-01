Go
Serious Dogs

Michigan's Only True Gourmet Hot Dogs!

55 20th St S

Popular Items

French Fries$2.99
Fries
Serious Smash Deluxe$7.49
Two Angus Smash Patties, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Mayo, Mustard, Ketchup
Coney Style$6.49
Chili (w/o Bean), Mustard, Onions and Shredded Cheddar Cheese. All piled on a 1/5th Pound Angus Beef dog stuffed in our Signature Grilled New England Style Bun
Chicago Style$6.49
Pickles, Sweet Relish, Mustard, Sport Peppers, Tomatoes and Celery Salt. All piled on a 1/5th Pound Angus Beef dog stuffed in our Signature Grilled New England Style Bun
Build A Burger$6.99
Two Angus Beef Smash Patties on a Brioche Bun. Build a tiny one or Build a Monster. The choice is yours.
Tater Tots$2.99
Tots
Cheese Curds$4.99
Curds
Gouda Mac Dog$6.99
Homemade Gouda Mac and Cheese & Bacon Bits. All piled on a 1/5th Pound Angus Beef dog stuffed in our Signature Grilled New England Style Bun
Build Your Own Dog$5.99
The Tom$6.49
Pepper Jack Cheese, Chili, Sour Cream, and Jalapenos. All piled on a 1/5th Pound Angus Beef dog stuffed in our Signature Grilled New England Style Bun
Location

Battle Creek MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Mancino's Battle Creek

Come in and enjoy!

Thai Flavor

We are family owned and operated our family has been in the restaurant business for 20 years spanning from the east side of Kalamazoo to the west side of Kalamazoo, a sister restaurant in Portage and here in Battle Creek.

WACO Kitchen

WACO Kitchen is the heart of WACO Aircraft Corp - The world’s leader in building handcrafted airplanes which provide the ultimate sense of adventure. Our mission is to provide value to our employees, our neighbors, our local community and the aviation community as a whole by offering nutritious made-from-scratch meals.

Expect a brilliant fusion of American & European cuisine freshly prepared by internationally-trained chefs each and every time you choose WACO Kitchen. All produce, protein & dairy products are locally-sourced and organic. This Farm-to-Table approach paired with our Zero Food-Waste philosophy create a nutritious & guilt-free environment. Even your to-go orders are packaged in environmentally-friendly containers.

Umami Ramen

We are all about fresh flavors and ingredients bringing life to the classic ramen noodle.

