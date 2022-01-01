Go
SEROP'S EXPRESS JEFFERSON HWY

Serop's Express offers Baton Rouge FAST and QUALITY Greek and Lebanese food at very reasonable prices! Serving Baton Rouge since 1979!

FRENCH FRIES

720 Jefferson Hwy • $

Avg 4.8 (381 reviews)

Popular Items

Serop's Sauce$0.40
2 oz cup
4 Sides Plate$11.75
#5 Chicken Salad
Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
#1 Chicken Meal$11.95
Chicken Shawarma, feta salad, rice pilaf, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
Extra Pita Bread$0.40
Baklava$4.25
#8 Lite Meal$9.50
Chicken Shawarma, feta salad, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
5 Sides Plate$13.75
#3 Combo Meal$13.75
Chicken Shawarma, Gyro (Lamb and Beef), feta salad, rice pilaf, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
Large Drink$2.55
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

720 Jefferson Hwy

Baton Rouge LA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

