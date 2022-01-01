Go
Serop's Express

Serop's Express offers Baton Rouge FAST and QUALITY Greek and Lebanese food at very reasonable prices! Serving Baton Rouge since 1979!

14041 Coursey Blvd • $

Avg 4.3 (224 reviews)

Popular Items

#2 Gyro Meal (Lamb & Beef)$12.95
Gyro (Lamb and Beef), feta salad, rice pilaf, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
Extra Feta Cheese$0.80
2 oz cup
Extra Grecian Sauce$0.40
2 oz cup
Extra Chili Sauce$0.40
2 oz cup
Steamed Cabbage$4.25
#1 Chicken Meal$11.95
Chicken Shawarma, feta salad, rice pilaf, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
Spinach Pie$4.25
5 Sides Plate$13.75
2 Sides Plate$7.25
Gyro (Lamb & Beef) Plate$12.95
Gyro (Lamb & Beef) with your choice of two sides.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

14041 Coursey Blvd

BATON ROUGE LA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
