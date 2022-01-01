Go
Serop's Express Main Street

Serop's Express offers Baton Rouge FAST and QUALITY Greek and Lebanese food at very reasonable prices! Serving Baton Rouge since 1979!

535 Main Street

Popular Items

Fried Cauliflower$4.25
Extra Grecian Sauce$0.40
2 oz cup
#6 Gyro (Lamb and Beef) Salad
Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
#3 Combo Meal$13.75
Chicken Shawarma, Gyro (Lamb and Beef), feta salad, rice pilaf, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
Cup of Hummus$0.80
2 oz cup
5 Sides Plate$13.75
#16 Pita Wrap(Chicken, Gyro or Falafel)$7.50
Your choice of chicken or gyro(lamb and beef) in a pita wrap and served with Grecian sauce.
#1 Chicken Meal$11.95
Chicken Shawarma, feta salad, rice pilaf, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
#5 Chicken Salad
Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
2 Sides Plate$7.25
Location

535 Main Street

Baton Rouge LA

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

