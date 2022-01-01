Serop's Express / Perkins & Bluebonnet
Serop's Express offers Baton Rouge FAST and QUALITY Greek and Lebanese food at very reasonable prices! Serving Baton Rouge since 1979!
9848 Perkins Road Suite D
Popular Items
Location
9848 Perkins Road Suite D
Baton Rouge LA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Southern Pearl Oyster House
Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!
SupperClub BTR
Come in and enjoy!
Old Captain Juicy Seafood and Bar
Come in and enjoy!
King Kong MilkTea 5
Come in and enjoy!