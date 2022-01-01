Go
Serop's Express / Perkins & Bluebonnet

Serop's Express offers Baton Rouge FAST and QUALITY Greek and Lebanese food at very reasonable prices! Serving Baton Rouge since 1979!

9848 Perkins Road Suite D

Popular Items

#5 Chicken Salad
Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
#8 Lite Meal$9.50
Chicken Shawarma, feta salad, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
#1 Chicken Meal$11.95
Chicken Shawarma, feta salad, rice pilaf, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
5 Sides Plate$13.75
Extra Pita Bread$0.40
Small Drink$2.05
20 oz to go cup
#4 Lite Meal$9.50
Chicken Shawarma, feta salad, and rice pilaf. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
4 Sides Plate$11.75
3 Sides Plate$9.50
Garlic Paste$0.80
2 oz cup
Baton Rouge LA

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
