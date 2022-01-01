Go
Toast

Serpone's Pizzeria

Serpone's offers fresh baked new york style pizza. Whole or by the slice, the pizza is prepared only with the best fresh ingredients including bleach free flour and signature margherita sauce. Stuffed Pizza, Calzones and Stombolies are also included on the menu.
If your a sub lover, Philly Cheese Steaks, Juicy Burgers and a variety of hot and cold sub sandwiches are waiting to be filled.
Healthy and delicious salads make the best out of the fresh produce. Ceaser, Greek, Tuna and more, all prepared on demand. If you’re in for appetizers before the main bite, Serpone’s has up to 14 different choices from a variety of fries, garlic bread or knots, to wings, meatballs and sausages for the meat lovers.

11007 Manklin Creek Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

12" Cheese$9.49
CHEESE STEAK$9.99
FRENCH FRIES$3.99
ONION RINGS (12)$4.49
GARLIC KNOT (1)$0.75
16" Cheese Pizza$13.49
CHICKEN FINGERS W/ FRIES (5)$11.49
14" Cheese$11.49
MOZZARELLA STICK (5)$5.99
WINGS (12)$10.99
See full menu

Location

11007 Manklin Creek Road

Berlin MD

Sunday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Southgate Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Fast Casual Restaurant & Bar also offering Carryout!

The Pickled Goose

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ocean Pines Yacht Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rice House Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston