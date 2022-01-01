Go
Toast

Serranos

Come in and enjoy!

5030 Hwy. 290 W

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mexican Rice$2.00
Tortillas
Quesadilla$11.00
Flour tortillas filled with jack cheese and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream. Option to add protein
Rg Queso$7.50
Creamy blend of melted cheese and peppers
Chicken Fajita for 1$16.00
Borracho marinated fresh all natural chicken breast
Refried Beans$2.00
Pint Salsa$5.00
Take a Pint of our Fresh Serranos Salsa!
Lg Queso$13.00
Creamy blend of melted cheese and peppers
Enchiladas Clasicos$12.00
Cheese, beef, or chicken and choice of any sauce
Tacos Grandes$9.00
Crispy beef or chicken tacos, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and fresh guacamole
See full menu

Location

5030 Hwy. 290 W

Austin TX

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

JuiceLand

No reviews yet

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Poke Austin - Sunset Valley

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!!

Doc's Backyard Grill

No reviews yet

A Texas style menu with indoor seating and beer garden.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston