Go
Toast

Serum Organic Juice Bar

Enjoy organic juices, smoothies, and acai bowls!

505 Cerrillos Rd ste B101

No reviews yet

Popular Items

My Blue Heaven$12.50
A frozen base of banana, mango, pineapple, blue spirulina, coconut milk, vanilla coconut milk yogurt
Immunity (Dragon's Breath)$5.25
Orange Dreamcicle
fresh squeezed OJ, vanilla coconut milk yogurt, pineapple, oat, coconut milk
See full menu

Location

505 Cerrillos Rd ste B101

Santa Fe NM

Sunday8:45 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:45 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:45 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:45 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:45 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:45 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Zaika

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Bold Indian Flavors Redefined.

The Marketplace at CHOMP

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Yin Yang Chinese Restaurant

No reviews yet

Delivery available on Dashing Delivery, UberEats, and GrubHub.
New Covid hours Mon-Sat 11:30am-7:30pm

Ocean Real Sushi @ Chomp Marketplace

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston