Serve Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!
102 North Main St.
Popular Items
Location
102 North Main St.
Franklin VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Don Pancho’s Cantina
Our Mexican menu offers everything from stuffed burritos
and tacos to loaded nachos and fajitas.
Don Pancho's is
the greatest Mexican food in the area for sure, and also
might be arguably the best Mexican Restaurant in the
whole state of Virginia!!!
The service and the people there
are incredible and the food is great up and down the entire menu!
Experience a great Mexican restaurant tradition like this once and we guarantee you will be back time and time again! Come in and enjoy!
Al Forno Pizzeria Suffolk VA
Come in and enjoy!
Harper's Table
The best quality dining using local ingredients in season
The General Public
Come in and enjoy!