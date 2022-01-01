Go
Toast

Serve Restaurant

Come on in and enjoy!

102 North Main St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Filly$13.00
Chicken or Steak served with roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, and mushrooms served with chips.
BYO$10.00
Cobb$9.00
1st & Main Burger$12.00
Two 1/4 lb. smashed patties on a bun, served with melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and Duke's mayo. Served with chips.
Bankers Burger$11.00
Two 4 oz beef patties grilled on the flat top with bacon, onions, and Swiss cheese. Served with fancy sauce on grilled bread with chips. (Patty Melt).
Wed Ham & cheese
Wings
Club Sub$11.00
Fries$4.00
Location

Franklin VA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
