Servia

Modern Eastern Mediterranean Cuisine - Breakfast, Quick Serve Lunch, Casual Dinner and All Day Meze Bar Menu

126 State Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (98 reviews)

House Baked Pita$3.00
Chicken Kofte Curry$19.00
Mediterranean Sampler$18.00
Chicken Kebab (2)$12.00
Moussaka$17.00
Servia Salad$16.00
Hummus$8.50
Lamb Kebab (2)$16.00
Servia & Chicken Salad$18.00
Falafel Wrap$13.00
Reservations
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Takeout

126 State Street

Boston MA

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
