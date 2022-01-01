Trillium Brewing Company

The first beer garden in Boston’s history opened in Summer 2017 when we planted roots on the Rose Kennedy Greenway in partnership with the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway Conservancy. A day of walking along Boston Harbor Wharf, enjoying the New England Aquarium, art installations, and more, can be capped off with a beer at the Trillium Garden and a bite to eat from a rotating list of the city’s best food trucks.

